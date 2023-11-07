The Baylor Bears will open their 2023-24 season facing the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Bears games.

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.