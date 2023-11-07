How to Watch Baylor vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.
Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears shot 45% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Baylor compiled a 17-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.7% from the field.
- The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
- The Bears put up 9.3 more points per game last year (77) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (67.7).
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Baylor went 17-6.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer triples on the road (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) as well.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Ferrell Center
