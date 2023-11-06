Monday's game features the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-0) facing off at UTSA Convocation Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for UTSA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 74, Western Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Western Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-2.1)

UTSA (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UTSA Performance Insights

UTSA was 235th in college basketball in points scored (69.3 per game) last season and 25th-worst in points conceded (76.6).

Last season, the Roadrunners were 178th in the nation in rebounds (31.8 per game) and 329th in rebounds conceded (33.9).

UTSA was 16th-worst in the nation in assists (10.5 per game) last season.

The Roadrunners made 7.3 3-pointers per game and shot 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 192nd and 221st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, UTSA was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 247th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Last season, the Roadrunners attempted 38.5% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 61.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.4% of the Roadrunners' buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.