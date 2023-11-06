UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The UT Arlington Mavericks will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts matchup.
UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|Oral Roberts Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Arlington (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UT Arlington (-1.5)
|145.5
|-128
|+104
UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UT Arlington went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- Mavericks games hit the over 17 out of 27 times last season.
- Oral Roberts compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, 12 of the Golden Eagles' games hit the over.
