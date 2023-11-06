The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) take the court against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

UT Arlington had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 49th.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 66.4 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Golden Eagles allowed.

UT Arlington went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, UT Arlington posted 11.4 more points per game (72.9) than it did in away games (61.5).

The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, UT Arlington fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.0 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage on the road.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule