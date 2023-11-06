The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Seguin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Seguin has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

