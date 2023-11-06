The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hardaway tallied 16 points in his last game, which ended in a 124-118 win against the Hornets.

In this article we will look at Hardaway's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-169)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic allowed 114 points per game last season, 15th in the league.

The Magic gave up 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 22 5 2 2 1 0 2 10/30/2022 27 21 1 3 3 0 1

