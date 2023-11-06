How to Watch Texas Southern vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Mexico Lobos (0-0) battle the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: MW Network
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Lobos gave up to their opponents (43.6%).
- Last season, Texas Southern had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.
- The Lobos ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.
- The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up to opponents.
- Texas Southern put together a 6-3 record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
- The Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.
- Texas Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than away (29.1%).
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
