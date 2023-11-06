How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- Texas A&M went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 312th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.6 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).
- Texas A&M went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.0 in away games.
- In home games, Texas A&M sunk the same number of treys per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to away from home (33.0%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
