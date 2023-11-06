How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce put together an 11-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.
- The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
- At home, the Lions conceded 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
- Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce drained fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
