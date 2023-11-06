How to Watch TCU vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) face the Southern Jaguars (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
- TCU had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 262nd.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 75.3 points per game, just four more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- When TCU put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 18-3.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively TCU fared better in home games last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, TCU fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/14/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
