The SMU Mustangs will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. UC Riverside 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders' 51.4 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
  • UC Riverside went 4-12 last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.
  • Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 2.7 more points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders allowed (60.2).
  • SMU went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.3 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (52.2%).
  • The Highlanders shot 28.8% from the field, 13.4% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UC Riverside - Moody Coliseum
11/11/2023 Alabama State - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Nicholls - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.