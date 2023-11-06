Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun and others in the Sacramento Kings-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -118)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Monday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 19.3.

His rebounding average -- nine -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Sengun's 0.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Fred VanVleet has put up 15.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 5.2 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged three rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged seven assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

VanVleet's 2.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Monday's over/under for Jalen Green is 19.5. That's 1.8 more than his season average.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 3.5.

Green has picked up 1.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: -122)

The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 15.5-point over/under set for Keegan Murray on Monday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (16).

He has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

