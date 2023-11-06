How to Watch the Rockets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (2-3) take on the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at Toyota Center on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Rockets Injury Report
|Kings vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Rockets Prediction
|Kings vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Rockets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 14th.
- The Rockets' 107.6 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Rockets averaged 0.1 more points per game at home (110.8) than on the road (110.7).
- At home, the Rockets conceded 115.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122).
- At home, the Rockets knocked down 10.5 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (32.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
|Tari Eason
|Out
|Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.