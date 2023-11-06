Rockets vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 6
The Houston Rockets (2-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at Toyota Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Rockets will seek another victory over the Kings after a 107-89 win on Saturday. In the Rockets' win, Dillon Brooks scored 26 points (and added nine rebounds and one assist), while Malik Monk scored 18 in the loss for the Kings.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7
|3.3
|1.7
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf), De'Aaron Fox: Out (Ankle)
Rockets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
