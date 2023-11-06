The Houston Rockets (2-3) face the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -1.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have gone over 218.5 points two times this season (over five outings).

Houston's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Houston has played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 2 40% 107.6 220.8 111.2 225.6 222.3 Kings 3 60% 113.2 220.8 114.4 225.6 230.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets record 6.8 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Kings give up (114.4).

When Houston scores more than 114.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Rockets and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 2-3 1-0 2-3 Kings 3-2 1-0 2-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Kings Point Insights

Rockets Kings 107.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.