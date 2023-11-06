The Houston Rockets (2-3) face the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -1.5 218.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston's games have gone over 218.5 points two times this season (over five outings).
  • Houston's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Rockets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
  • Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Houston has played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rockets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 2 40% 107.6 220.8 111.2 225.6 222.3
Kings 3 60% 113.2 220.8 114.4 225.6 230.9

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets record 6.8 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Kings give up (114.4).
  • When Houston scores more than 114.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Rockets and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 2-3 1-0 2-3
Kings 3-2 1-0 2-3

Rockets vs. Kings Point Insights

Rockets Kings
107.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
1-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
111.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
1-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-1
1-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 0-2

