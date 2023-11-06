On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points last season, plus 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists.

Per game, Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green collected 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. posted 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Dillon Brooks collected 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis collected 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season, shooting 61.5% from the floor (eighth in league).

De'Aaron Fox averaged 25 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Malik Monk recorded 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rockets vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Avg. 120.7 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.7% Field Goal % 49.4% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

