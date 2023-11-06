The Houston Rockets (2-3) play the Sacramento Kings (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Kings 110

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 1.5)

Rockets (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.7)

Rockets (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Kings (3-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 20% more often than the Rockets (2-3-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Sacramento is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Houston puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Both Houston and Sacramento games have gone over the over/under 40% of the time this season.

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 1-0, while the Kings are 0-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are averaging 107.6 points per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 111.2 points per contest (14th-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for Houston in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying just 41.4 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA) and ceding 47.2 rebounds per contest (fourth-worst).

The Rockets are averaging 26.8 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Houston is averaging 14.2 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Rockets are 12th in the NBA with 12.6 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

