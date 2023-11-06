The Houston Rockets (2-3) match up with the Sacramento Kings (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Kings matchup.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Rockets have been outscored by 3.6 points per game (scoring 107.6 points per game to rank 24th in the league while giving up 111.2 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.

The Kings have a -6 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 114.4 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 220.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up 225.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Houston has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Sacramento has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Rockets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +25000 - Kings +5000 +2200 -

