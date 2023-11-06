Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will play the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. Does a wager on Heiskanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Heiskanen has averaged 25:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In one of 10 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Heiskanen has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Heiskanen has an assist in three of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.