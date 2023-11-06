Luka Doncic and Franz Wagner are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic play at Amway Center on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 41.0 points Doncic scores per game are 10.5 more than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Monday's assist prop total for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long average.

Doncic's 6.0 three-pointers made per game is 2.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 7.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 7.5-point prop total set for Dereck Lively on Monday is 5.0 less than his scoring average on the season (12.5).

His rebounding average -- 6.0 per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Wagner has put up 21.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Monday.

Wagner has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Wagner has knocked down 3.0 three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

