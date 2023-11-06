The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Amway Center, play the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. collected 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Per game, Paolo Banchero provided points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last year. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Franz Wagner posted 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz recorded 14.0 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists. He also sank 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He made 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Last season, Cole Anthony averaged 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Mavericks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Mavericks 111.4 Points Avg. 114.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.6% Three Point % 37.1%

