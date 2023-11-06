The Orlando Magic (4-2) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Mavericks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 116 - Mavericks 109

Mavericks vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.4)

Magic (-6.4) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

The Magic's .833 ATS win percentage (5-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .500 mark (3-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Dallas is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Orlando's games have gone over the total 16.7% of the time this season (one out of six), less often than Dallas' games have (five out of six).

The Magic have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-0) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are the fourth-best squad in the league in points scored (121.3 per game) and 23rd in points allowed (116.2).

In 2023-24, Dallas is 21st in the NBA in rebounds (43.7 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (45.5).

At 24.8 assists per game, the Mavericks are 18th in the NBA.

Dallas is the fourth-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.3) and 19th in turnovers forced (14).

In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the league in 3-point makes (17.3 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (39.7%).

