Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates will face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 107-89 win against the Kings, Green had 10 points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Green, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-125)

Over 3.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+136)

Over 3.5 (+136) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-164)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings gave up 118.1 points per contest last season, 25th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Kings conceded 42.2 rebounds per game last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last year, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 36 10 2 5 0 0 0

