Jabari Smith Jr.'s Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smith put up 21 points and 11 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 107-89 win against the Kings.

Below, we break down Smith's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+108)

Over 8.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-196)

Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings conceded 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last year, allowing 42.2 per contest.

The Kings conceded 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the NBA).

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 34 21 11 0 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.