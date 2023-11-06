Houston Christian vs. BYU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Houston Christian Huskies go up against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Houston Christian matchup in this article.
Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|BYU Moneyline
|Houston Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|BYU (-33.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|BYU (-33.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
Houston Christian vs. BYU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Houston Christian compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Huskies were an underdog by 33.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- BYU went 16-12-0 ATS last season.
- Cougars games went over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.
