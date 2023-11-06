The BYU Cougars (0-0) face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Houston Christian went 10-10 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.

The Huskies scored 7.7 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cougars gave up (69.9).

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Houston Christian went 9-10.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Houston Christian averaged 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).

At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.8.

At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).

