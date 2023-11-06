Dillon Brooks will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Sacramento Kings.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Brooks produced 26 points and nine rebounds in a 107-89 win against the Kings.

Below we will look at Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-104)

Over 14.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Over 2.5 (+148) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the league.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game last season, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per contest last year, ranking them 28th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Kings were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 38 26 9 1 2 0 1

