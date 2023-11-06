How to Watch the Baylor vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
The Baylor Bears will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the Southern Jaguars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Baylor vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up six fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Bears allowed (63.5).
- Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- Last year, the Bears scored 11.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
- Baylor had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/19/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Ferrell Center
