The Baylor Bears will start their 2023-24 season matching up with the Southern Jaguars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars put up six fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Bears allowed (63.5).
  • Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • Last year, the Bears scored 11.5 more points per game (71.8) than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
  • Baylor had an 18-7 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • The Bears shot 42.8% from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 6.2 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern - Ferrell Center
11/14/2023 Utah - Ferrell Center
11/19/2023 Harvard - Ferrell Center

