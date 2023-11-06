Monday's game at Ferrell Center has the Baylor Bears (0-0) taking on the Southern Jaguars (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-51 win as our model heavily favors Baylor.

Last season, the Bears went 20-13 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 75, Southern 51

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' +272 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Baylor tallied 69.6 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 2.2 fewer points per game than its season average (71.8).

The Bears put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Defensively Baylor played better at home last year, surrendering 57.3 points per game, compared to 68.7 away from home.

