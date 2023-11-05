Will Tony Pollard hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard's team-high 423 rushing yards (60.4 per game) have come on 108 carries, with two touchdowns.

Pollard also has 26 catches for 178 yards (25.4 per game) on the year.

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this season. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0

Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.