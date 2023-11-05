Will Michael Gallup get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles come together in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup's stat line reveals 20 catches for 224 yards. He averages 32 yards per game, and has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Gallup, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0

