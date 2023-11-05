Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Hornets on November 5, 2023
The Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on Sunday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this game.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
- Doncic's 41.0 points per game average is 9.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 2.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Sunday's assist over/under.
- Doncic's 6.0 made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
