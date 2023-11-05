The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) face the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on November 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Mavericks average just 0.4 fewer points per game (120.8) than the Hornets give up (121.2).

Dallas has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 121.2 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up 115.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 113.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Dallas surrendered 112.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (115.6).

At home, the Mavericks made 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.9) than away from home (15.5). They also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries