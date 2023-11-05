How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) face the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on November 5, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info
Mavericks Stats Insights
- This season, the Mavericks have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
- The Mavericks average just 0.4 fewer points per game (120.8) than the Hornets give up (121.2).
- Dallas has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 121.2 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks put up 115.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 113.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.
- Dallas surrendered 112.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (115.6).
- At home, the Mavericks made 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.9) than away from home (15.5). They also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (37.6%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Foot
