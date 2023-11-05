Mavericks vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - November 5
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on Sunday, November 5 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Mavericks head into this contest following a 125-114 loss to the Nuggets on Friday. In the Mavericks' loss, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding 10 rebounds and eight assists).
Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3
|6
|2
|Markieff Morris
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|19.5
|4.5
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|235.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.