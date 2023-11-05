The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 5

Sunday, November 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last year. He also sank 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Kyrie Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. put up 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest (seventh in league).

Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dwight Powell's stats last season included 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He sank 73.2% of his shots from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points last season, plus 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nick Richards put up 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 boards.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mavericks Hornets 114.2 Points Avg. 111.0 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 47.5% Field Goal % 45.7% 37.1% Three Point % 33.0%

