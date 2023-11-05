Will Jalen Tolbert get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tolbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has racked up 71 yards receiving (14.2 per game), reeling in seven throws on 10 targets.

Tolbert does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0

Rep Jalen Tolbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.