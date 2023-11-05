Grant Williams and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-114 loss versus the Nuggets, Williams totaled 13 points and two blocks.

Let's look at Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+102)

Over 11.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.2 points per game last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets conceded 46.2 rebounds per contest last season, 29th in the league in that category.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Hornets allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Grant Williams vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 32 5 5 6 1 1 2 1/16/2023 21 9 9 6 2 1 0 1/14/2023 23 3 4 3 1 0 0 11/28/2022 22 8 4 4 2 0 2

