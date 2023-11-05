Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Cowboys Game – Week 9
The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) square off against a fellow NFC East foe when they host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Eagles vs. Cowboys?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Eagles winning by three, the model has the Cowboys taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (3.9 points). Take the Cowboys.
- The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.
- The Eagles have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-1).
- Philadelphia has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- The Cowboys lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Dallas (+3)
- The Eagles have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Philadelphia are 4-2-2 against the spread.
- The Cowboys are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Dallas has not covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47)
- Between them, these two teams average 9.1 more points per game (56.1) than this game's total (47).
- The Eagles and the Cowboys have seen their opponents average a combined 8.4 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set in this game.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Eagles' eight games with a set total.
- The Cowboys have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|117.4
|5
CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|4.7
|0
|90.4
|3
