The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) square off against a fellow NFC East foe when they host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Eagles vs. Cowboys?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Eagles winning by three, the model has the Cowboys taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (3.9 points). Take the Cowboys.

The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.

The Eagles have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-1).

Philadelphia has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Cowboys lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (+3)



Dallas (+3) The Eagles have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Philadelphia are 4-2-2 against the spread.

The Cowboys are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas has not covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Between them, these two teams average 9.1 more points per game (56.1) than this game's total (47).

The Eagles and the Cowboys have seen their opponents average a combined 8.4 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set in this game.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Eagles' eight games with a set total.

The Cowboys have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 117.4 5

CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 4.7 0 90.4 3

