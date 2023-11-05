CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
At Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|84.6
|12.1
|10
|46
|11.42
CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb leads his team with 633 receiving yards on 46 catches with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Dallas ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,546 passing yards (220.9 per game) and 12th in passing yards per attempt (6.8).
- The Cowboys rank eighth in the NFL in scoring with 28.1 points per contest and rank 19th in total yards with 338 per game.
- Dallas has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 32.7 times per game, which is eighth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up 1,980 (247.5 per game), the sixth-most in the NFL.
- The Eagles are 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.5 points.
- Philadelphia has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Eagles have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|56
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|46
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.8
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|633
|32
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|90.4
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|261
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
