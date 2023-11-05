The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has 16 receptions (on 27 targets) for 158 yards and two TDs, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Cooks has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1

