Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.5 per game.

Cooks has put together a 158-yard year thus} far (26.3 yards per game) with two TDs, hauling in 16 passes out of 27 targets.

Cooks vs. the Eagles

Cooks vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Eagles give up 247.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (two per game). The Eagles' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Cooks Receiving Insights

Cooks, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has been targeted on 27 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (11.8% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Cooks has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

With four red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

