College football Week 10 action includes six games with Big Ten teams. Read below to get up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Nebraska vs. Michigan State | Wisconsin vs. Indiana

Week 10 Big Ten Results

Michigan State 20 Nebraska 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Nebraska (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 34.5

Michigan State Leaders

  • Passing: Katin Houser (13-for-20, 165 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nathan Carter (15 ATT, 50 YDS)
  • Receiving: Montorie Foster (8 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Nebraska Leaders

  • Passing: Heinrich Haarberg (12-for-28, 129 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Emmett Johnson (13 ATT, 57 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Thomas Fidone II (4 TAR, 3 REC, 43 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Michigan StateNebraska
295Total Yards283
232Passing Yards129
63Rushing Yards154
0Turnovers3

Indiana 20 Wisconsin 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Wisconsin (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Indiana Leaders

  • Passing: Brendan Sorsby (19-for-31, 186 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Josh Henderson (15 ATT, 40 YDS)
  • Receiving: Donaven McCulley (8 TAR, 5 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Leaders

  • Passing: Braedyn Locke (21-for-41, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Cade Yacamelli (10 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Bryson Green (7 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

IndianaWisconsin
261Total Yards344
186Passing Yards243
75Rushing Yards101
0Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 10 Big Ten Games

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.