In the game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Southern (+2) Under (69.5) Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28

Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

The Bobcats have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Texas State has an ATS record of 1-2.

Texas State has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this year.

Texas State games this season have posted an average total of 61.3, which is 8.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Eagles based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Southern is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or greater this year.

In the Eagles' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

The average point total for the Georgia Southern this season is 6.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 35.1 28.8 36.5 27.3 33.8 30.3 Georgia Southern 33.8 24.6 40.6 23.6 22.3 26.3

