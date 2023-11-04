The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) face a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss has the 41st-ranked defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with 38.9 points per game. Texas A&M's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 269.3 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 394.3 total yards per game, which ranks 65th.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Texas A&M Ole Miss 394.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (17th) 269.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (46th) 128.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (28th) 265.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (23rd) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has racked up 1,147 yards on 58.8% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 387 yards, or 48.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has taken 66 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has registered 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 569 (71.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has 37 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 506 yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Thomas has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has recorded 2,080 yards (260 ypg) on 136-of-212 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 326 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 691 rushing yards on 146 carries with nine touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' 580 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 39 catches and two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has put together a 536-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 47 targets.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 36 receptions for 522 yards, an average of 65.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

