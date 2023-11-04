The Tarleton State Texans (6-3) hit the road for a UAC battle against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX).

Tarleton State ranks 31st in total offense (405.4 yards per game) and 48th in total defense (335.2 yards allowed per game) this season. SFA's defense ranks 68th in the FCS with 354.9 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by piling up 420.9 total yards per game.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Tarleton State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Tarleton State SFA 405.4 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (27th) 335.2 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.9 (66th) 198.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.5 (43rd) 207.3 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.4 (22nd) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 1,847 yards passing for Tarleton State, completing 52.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 906 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Derrel Kelley III has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 534 yards (59.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 419 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has collected 50 catches and one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has put up a 410-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 29 targets.

Keylan Johnson's 11 grabs have turned into 313 yards and five touchdowns.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has racked up 1,442 yards on 56.8% passing while tossing 12 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 227 yards with three scores.

Jerrell Wimbley has run for 586 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Anthony Williams has 18 receptions for 255 yards (31.9 per game) and five touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 90 times for 406 yards and four scores.

Kylon Harris paces his squad with 540 receiving yards on 44 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has 31 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 355 yards (44.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

