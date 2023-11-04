AAC opponents meet when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

SMU has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 463.0 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 280.8 yards allowed per game) this year. With 33.3 points per game on offense, Rice ranks 32nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 85th, surrendering 27.8 points per game.

SMU vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

SMU vs. Rice Key Statistics

SMU Rice 463.0 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.6 (72nd) 280.8 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.3 (76th) 168.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.1 (126th) 295.0 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (13th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,138 yards (267.3 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 456 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 248 yards (31.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's 319 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 18 catches and two touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has put up a 315-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Jake Bailey has been the target of 35 passes and racked up 27 grabs for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per contest.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has recored 2,362 passing yards, or 295.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has collected 19 touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 58 times for 337 yards (42.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 338 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 28 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 209 yards across 56 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey paces his team with 692 receiving yards on 41 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 39 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

