Our projection model predicts the SMU Mustangs will defeat the Rice Owls on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Rice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

SMU vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) SMU 35, Rice 22

Week 10 AAC Predictions

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

SMU has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

One of the Mustangs' seven games this season has gone over the point total.

The average total for SMU games this season has been 58.6, 0.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Owls.

So far this year, the Owls have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Rice is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season.

The Owls have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average total in Rice games this year is 5.4 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Mustangs vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 14 52.5 10 28.5 18 Rice 33.3 27.8 37 26.6 27 29.7

