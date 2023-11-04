The Mayor's Cup is up for grabs when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) hit the field. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is SMU vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 35, Rice 22

SMU 35, Rice 22 SMU has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Mustangs have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, Rice has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-12.5)



SMU (-12.5) Against the spread, SMU is 4-3-0 this year.

So far in 2023, the Mustangs have been installed as favorites by a 12.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

In Rice's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) SMU and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 58.5 points just once this season.

In the Rice's eight games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 73.8 points per game, 15.3 points more than the over/under of 58.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.2 59 Implied Total AVG 38.3 40 37 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-1 1-2-0 0-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 49.9 57.5 Implied Total AVG 31.9 29 35.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

