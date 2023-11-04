In the contest between the Tarleton State Texans and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Texans to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-10.7) 57.9 Tarleton State 34, SFA 24

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks put together a 3-6-0 ATS record last season.

In 'Jacks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Texans games.

'Jacks vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tarleton State 30.7 24.8 36.8 17.8 25.8 30.4 SFA 33 26.1 35.3 23.3 30.8 29

